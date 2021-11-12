Coast Guard rescues 50 as flood waters surge at Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard is mounting a rescue effort after flood waters trapped about 50 people in an RV park off Highway 101 Friday in Neskowin.

Two helicopters and one rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard were sent to the scene, officials said, as rising waters put the nearby Neskowin Creek Bridge in danger of being washed out. There is also a danger of mudslides threatening the area.

The rescue is still underway, and helicopter crews have successfully evacuated 12 people and three dogs in total, the Coast Guard said.

Officials said residents are being taken to Neskowin Valley School for shelter. Tillamook police are assisting the USCG, and officials have not reported any injuries.

Highway 101 at Neskowin is closed, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

Flooding along the Oregon Coast

A decommissioned firetruck is nearly submerged in floodwaters during an atmospheric river that slammed the Oregon Coast. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are also responding to multiple reports of major flooding at other locations along the Oregon Coast.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a decommissioned firetruck nearly submerged from intense flood waters in Otis.

Officials said waters are high enough in parts of Lincoln County to wash out roads and prevent drivers from crossing them safely.

According to the LCSO, NE Devils Lake Road is flooded in several spots and drivers with cars low to the ground should not attempt to travel on it.

NE Devils Lake Road has flooded in several areas as Lincoln County and the Oregon Coast battle heavy rains brought on from an atmospheric river passing over the state Friday (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

