Maggie is one of the dogs being flown to Oregon from California as a part of the Oregon Coast Humane Society’s rescue mission for senior pets.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an effort to find homes for older furry friends, the Oregon Coast Humane Society is partnering with Pet Rescue Pilots to fly nearly 20 senior dogs to Oregon this weekend.

Since 2017, Pet Rescue Pilots has been a Los Angeles-based network that flies rescue pets to different cities so they can find permanent homes. This weekend’s rescue mission marks a milestone for the network: they will be flying their 2,500th furry passenger.

In addition to PRP, the Oregon Coast Humane Society is also partnering with rescue organizations RSQ209, Loved Again Pets and Bichons and Buddies to make the mission possible.

According to PRP, senior pets — who could be as young as 7 or 8 years old — only have a 25% adoption rate in comparison to the 60% adoption rate for their puppy counterparts.

But OCHS executive director Elizabeth Thompson says there are clear benefits to adopting an older dog, such as their more predictable temperament, their ability to adapt to a new home and their understanding of basic training.

“When a pet is more predictable, as is the case with senior dogs, their placement also tends to be more successful,” Thompson said. “We find that the energy level and personalities of senior shelter pets works well with our own senior community of fosters and adopters.”

Millions of pets are euthanized in the U.S., but according to the release, California is one of the states that euthanizes the most. In the Pacific Northwest, however, the number of families wanting to adopt pets outweighs the number of pets available for adoption. That is why PRP is making the 856-mile trip to Oregon’s Eugene airport.

These pets may not be frequent flyers, but a three-hour flight makes for a more convenient trip than a potential 16-hour drive that could be grueling for the animals.

“When pets fly with PRP it makes their journey to a forever home easier,” Debbie Newton from RSQ209 said. “The dogs feel much safer and calmer during the flight rather than undergoing a lengthy road trip…and on our end, the schedule and condition of the pets is far more predictable and manageable – everyone wins!”

The senior dogs will be landing in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Nov. 5, before making their way to the OCHS in Florence.