Oregon confirms first COVID vaccines have arrived

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority says the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Oregon on Monday.

KOIN 6 can confirm some of the doses have been distributed to Legacy Health. Other hospitals have yet to confirm if they have received doses.

Health care workers, who will be the first to receive the vaccine, won’t be getting it for a few days. On Friday, Governor Brown said 100,000 health care works will likely receive the vaccine by the end of the year.

Oregon is expected to receive 147,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna by the end of the year.

Hospitals around the state have been preparing for the arrival of the vaccines. OHSU Pharmacy Services has five ultra-cold freezers, as does Kaiser Permanente.