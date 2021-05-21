5 counties reach milestone in slog back to pre-pandemic life

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five Oregon counties are moving to Lower Risk COVID-19 restrictions on Friday after hitting the state’s target vaccination rate.

Washington, Benton, Deschutes, Hood River and Lincoln counties have all vaccinated at least 65% of residents ages 16 or older. They also submitted the required equity plans to the Oregon Health Authority to close gaps in vaccination rates.

Public health leaders in Washington County are excited about the achievement.

“We are going to go from high risk to low risk and that is a thank-you to our community members who are getting vaccinated,” said Marni Kuyl, the director of Health and Human Services for Washington County.

Bars, restaurants, gyms and live entertainment venues such as theaters in low risk counties can operate at 50% indoor capacity.

Multnomah County reached the 65% threshold but was unable to create the equity plan by the deadline. It is likely Multnomah County will go to a lower risk next week. Restaurants, bars and gyms must continue operating at 25% capacity in the meantime.