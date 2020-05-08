Oregon Country Fair cancels 2020 summer festival

The festival was started in 1969 and is held every year in Veneta

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2020 Oregon Country Fair has been canceled in light of new statewide reopening guidelines.

The fair made the announcement on its website, saying it’s following “all state and federal recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including Governor Brown’s statement today on event and gathering limits.”

Large gatherings like concerts, conventions, festivals and live audience sports won’t be able to return in Oregon until a reliable treatment or prevention—such as a vaccine—is available under Brown’s framework.

The annual three-day Oregon Country Fair was scheduled to run in July in Veneta, just west of Eugene.

OCF Executive Director released the following statement, in part:

“As we stay committed to this, we are also working to protect our ability to hold the Fair in the future. The Fair operates under legacy “nonconforming use” rights that could potentially be lost if we do not exercise these rights by holding an event this summer. We are working with and through all the appropriate government bodies to find a solution that preserves our property rights without risking further spread of COVID-19 in the community. We will continue to keep everyone updated on the matter.”