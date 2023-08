PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marijuana growers have won a victory in the Oregon Court of Appeals.

The judges ruled on Friday to temporarily block a testing requirement for a mold called aspergillus.

The growers argued Oregon’s zero-tolerance rule on aspergillus threatened to put them out of business.

The appeals court found the state didn’t consider less restrictive alternatives and is halting the requirement while the lawsuit continues.

