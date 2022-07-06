PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek announced Tuesday afternoon she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Kotek said she is “resting and taking it easy for a few days. Grateful to be vaccinated and boosted!”

Kotek posted several photos to Twitter over the holiday weekend showing her campaigning, along with hiking Silver Falls State Park and enjoying Portland Pickles baseball.

Oregon lifted many of its COVID restrictions in the spring and since then the majority of counties have reportedly moved to high risk for COVID. On June 30, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community-level data tracker showed 36 Oregon counties at high risk, including Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties.