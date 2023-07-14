PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In May, the Oregon Department of Revenue notified approximately 2,900 taxpayers who owe at least $50,000 in state tax debt that their names would be shared publicly on July 14 if they didn’t come into compliance.

The delinquent taxpayers, including major companies and private people, were given the option to be taken off that list if they either paid their outstanding debt or entered into a payment plan with the DOR.

As a result, more than 930 taxpayers appear to have either paid up or entered into a payment plan to keep their names off the public list that was published on the DOR website.

In May, the DOR told KOIN 6 that there was $785 million in unpaid taxes in 2022, which puts the delinquency rate at 2.14 percent for the 2022 fiscal year.

Some notable unpaid taxpayers include cannabis company, American Patriot Brand which owes $27 Million, Michael Malekzadeh of Zadeh Kicks LLC, who owes $19 million and Mark Hemstreet of Shilo Inn, who owes the state a collective total of nearly $4 million.

In March of this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged American Patriot Brands Inc. (APB), a cannabis cultivation and distribution company, its CEO, and five other entities and individuals for their participation in a long-running scheme in which they raised more than $30 million from more than one hundred investors across the country and siphoned off millions of those funds to enrich themselves.

The United States Attorney’s Office reports that Zadeh Kicks LLC is a now-defunct Oregon corporation that sold limited edition and collectible sneakers online.

The former owner and chief financial officer Michael Malekzadeh was charged with perpetrating a fraud scheme that allegedly cost customers more than $70 million in unfulfilled orders and defrauded financial institutions out of over $15 million.

Malekzadeh, 39, a Eugene resident, has been charged by criminal information with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

In February of this year, the Willamette Week reported extensively on hotelier and founder of Shilo Inn, Mark Hemstreet. Their reporting outlines how he was once among the biggest donors in Oregon politics, but that he was facing upwards of $20 million dollars in back taxes to the federal government.

Also notable, La Mota Cannabis Company is not on the list. They came under fire in May for their millions of dollars in unpaid taxes.

The DOR also wants to encourage all taxpayers who may have outstanding debt to contact them. They offer payment plans along with other tools for taxpayers to resolve their debt.

This is a developing story, stay with KOIN 6 as we continue to update this report.