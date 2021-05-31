Oregon Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs holds Memorial Day ceremony

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Monday, we honor the men and women of the United States military who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Earlier Monday morning, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs held a hybrid Memorial Day service at the Oregon Korean War Memorial in Wilsonville. The ceremony, which was livestreamed online, was complete with a color guard, a wreath-laying ceremony and Taps.

The event featured several distinguished speakers, including ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick who served as emcee.

The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. A video of the full event is available on ODVA’s YouTube page.