PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said crews successfully cleaned up an estimated 2,000 gallons that spilled at the Georgia-Pacific Mill in Toledo on Friday, Feb. 10 after a train derailed and a fuel tank was punctured.

The DEQ was concerned at the time of the derailment that some of the diesel had entered the nearby Yaquina River, but on Wednesday, Feb. 22, officials said they do not think any of the oil sheen entered the river. Some entered the Depot Slough, which feeds into the Yaquina River.

“The sheen has now pretty much resolved,” said Dylan Darling, Oregon DEQ public affairs specialist. “There also have been no reports of harm to waterfowl or other wildlife.”

Cleanup crews placed oil absorbent boom and other absorbent materials in the slough to prevent the fuel from spreading.

Darling said the oil absorbing work will continue weekly until crews are ready to remove the booms.

For most of the cleanup work, crews dug and hauled away more than 1,600 tons of contaminated soil. The soil was taken to the Coffin Butte Landfill near Corvallis.

Crews also brought in clean replacement fill soil, the DEQ said. Excavation work finished the week of Feb. 13.

The train that derailed is owned and operated by Portland & Western Railroad. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Investigators have not determined who is responsible for the diesel spill. Oregon DEQ said Georgia-Pacific is paying for the cleanup.

A Georgia-Pacific representative told KOIN 6 news the total cost of cleanup is still unknown.