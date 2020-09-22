Oregon DHS: Infant missing since July found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An infant who went missing shortly after his birth on July 25 was been found, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Tuesday.

Isaiah Moore was found on September 21, officials said. They provided no other details other than to say they are “thankful for the community support to find him.”

The baby and his mother were reported missing on July 30 and were believed to be at risk. April Moore and her partner Aaron Elkin, went missing from Oregon City after Isaiah was born, the Oregon Department of Human Services said at the time.

Authorities did not provide any information about the adults.

—

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1.855.503.7233. This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. You can also report child abuse by calling a local police department, county sheriff, county juvenile department, or Oregon State Police.