PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help finding two babies who went missing on July 7 and who could be at risk.

The state says 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 7-week-old Artimay Millsap went missing with their parents, Charles Millsap and Kayla Spills, in Bend.

Charles Millsap and Kayla Spills – – photo courtesy Oregon Department of Human Services

Nova Millsap – – photo courtesy Oregon Department of Human Services

Artimay Millsap – photo courtesy Oregon Department of Human Services

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division believes the two babies could be at risk. The family is believed to be in the Redmond, Terrebonne or Prineville areas, but could have also traveled out of state.

Officials said the family may be traveling together in a white Honda Accord with Oregon license plate #SBD139. Kayla Spills sometimes goes by the name Kayla Millsap.

Nova Lou Millsap is a girl who was born on June 17, 2021. She is about 30 inches tall and weighs about 20 pounds. She has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

Artimay Dianne Millsap was born on June 3, 2022. She is about 15-inches long and weighs about 7 pounds. She has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. The Oregon Department of Human Services says Artimay is a very small infant.

State officials say they are hoping to locate them to make sure they’re safe.

Anyone who has information about the location of the Millsap babies or their parents is being told to call 911.

ODHS said a small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or go missing. ODHS said it does everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety.

“Media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary,” the agency stated in a press release.