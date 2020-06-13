Oregon DMV appointment requests surpass 100,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon DMV has opened its books for appointments, and in just ten days has received over 100,000 requests.
In the past 24 hours alone, the DMV received 11,678 new appointment requests through its online portal. The average wait time for a call back from the DMV after requesting an appointment online is four to five days.
So far, 26,325 appointments have been scheduled. The DMV said another 40,000 customers have received at least one phone call from department employees in an attempt to make an appointment.
The Oregon Department of Transportation opened 38 DMV offices across the state on June 3 for priority services: driver licenses, permits, and ID cards, driver knowledge tests, disabled parking permits, farm endorsements, and VIN inspections. These services all require an appointment. Other services, such as car titles and registrations, can be done online or through the mail.
As the DVM works through the monumental task of scheduling more than 100,000 appointments, law enforcement has given drivers a grace period on expired licenses and registration at least through October 1, 2020.
