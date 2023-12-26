PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re one of the many people who need a new driver’s license or new vehicle tags in 2024, then it’s important to know that DMV fees are about to go up.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, DMV fees will be increasing as part of House Bill 2100, a bill that was designed to help recover costs and prevent DMVs from reducing service hours.

As part of the bill fees for new driver’s licenses and IDs, renewing vehicle tags, taking driver tests, plate transfers, replacement plates or stickers, VIN inspections, plate manufacturing, camper or motorhome registration and dealer document fees will all be increasing.

Other fees including vehicle registration and the road usage charge will also be increasing as part of the House Bill 2017 transportation investment package.

A full list of fee increases can be found on the Department of Motor Vehicles website.

According to DMV administrator Amy Joyce, the fee increases will help keep DMVs running while they search for a solution to ongoing funding issues.

“We have a structural funding problem that needs a long-term solution,” said Joyce. “These fee increases will help us carry the cost burden for a while and allow us to continue to provide DMV services without much interruption. We look forward to working with our partners in the Oregon Legislature to identify long-term solutions to our funding problems.”

Joyce also recommends doing DMV business online to help save time and money.