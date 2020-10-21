Oregon DMV: ‘It’s gonna take us months to get caught up’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is working hard to clear the backlog of appointments but it could take a while.

“It’s gonna take us months to get caught up,” DMV Spokesperson David House told KOIN 6. The offices were closed for 10 weeks at the beginning of the pandemic.

The DMV is booking out appointments two months in advance, and is no longer taking walk-ins. Appointments must be made online. House noted it’s a new system for them, because they used to only require appointments for drive tests.

House said they are working hard to clear the backlog by hiring more staff, hiring more people to process titles and recruiting for temporary employment.

They are also ramping up capacity for appointments and are getting ready to resume drive tests, likely at end of this month.

“You’ve got to understand, there’s so much pent up demand, no matter how many we make available people are going to snap them up,” House said.

Thankfully, there is still a grace period in effect until end of year under emergency legislation from Governor Brown, meaning you won’t get a ticket for having an expired license or tags.

The moratorium will likely be extended due to the backlog, House said.