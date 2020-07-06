Oregon DMV now offering Real ID cards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There really isn’t a lot of traveling going on right now because of the pandemic, but one day more and more people will get on planes again. When they do, they’ll need a Real ID.

Beginning October 1, 2021, the Transportation Security Administration will begin new requirements for identification in order to get on a domestic flight. That deadline is one year later than the planned rollout for the Real ID requirements and was put into place because of the pandemic.

Oregon Real ID information

But Oregon residents can begin the process of getting their Real ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards at the DMV. When you go, there are some extra documents you should bring along with $30 for the fee: proof of identity, proof of name, proof of Social Security number and proof of address.

The Oregon DMV is now able to provide the Real ID after a long-desired technology upgrade was implemented.

In a statement, DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said, “Modern technology means we can offer more contemporary service options like online scheduling which we launched today.”