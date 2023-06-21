The outage comes as the Oregon DMV is still reeling from a data breech

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Less than a week after the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles announced a global hack had jeopardized the personal information of 3.5 million customers, the agency is now facing another challenge. Its computers are down across the state.

“DMV field offices are currently unable to provide services due to a statewide system issue affecting multiple agencies,” Michelle Godfrey, public information officer for the Oregon DMV told KOIN 6 News Wednesday.

KOIN 6 News contacted the DMV after a viewer said he went to three Oregon DMV offices Wednesday and found them all closed. At one location, employees were outside and told him the DMV computers were down statewide.

Godfrey said the outage is only piling on their recent frustrations after the data breach.

She said no information is currently available on when the statewide problem will be resolved and that this computer outage is not related to the data breach.

The data breach the Oregon DMV experienced was the result of a Russian ransomware gang targeting the data transfer software MOVEit Transfer, which the Oregon Department of Transportation uses to encrypt and transfer data files between parties.

The Oregon Department of Transportation was one of several agencies and businesses impacted around the world. Umpqua Bank said it was also affected by the breach.

Additionally, the MOVEit breach stole information from the Minnesota Department of Education, Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles, the Nova Scotia provincial government, British Airways, the British Broadcasting Company, the U.K. drugstore chain Boots, and federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Oregon DMV said anyone with a state ID or driver’s license should start checking their credit regularly and should consider freezing their credit file.