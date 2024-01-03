Editor’s note: Some of the rejected license plates contain inappropriate and offensive language.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every year creative drivers file for personalized license plates that the Oregon DMV deems too risque for public roadways.

These rejected plates often include sexually suggestive themes, drug and alcohol references and crude language. While the DMV allows most six-digit alphanumeric combinations, the department has a few steadfast rules that it vows to uphold.

“DMV will deny requests for combinations of letters and numbers that may be viewed as objectionable,” the Oregon DMV website states. “Objectionable combinations include those that would, by means of foreign or slang words or phrases, by use of phonetic, numeric or reverse spelling, or when viewed as a mirror image, have the effect of alarming, threatening, offending, or misleading a reasonable person.”

Here’s the full list of custom license plates rejected in 2023:

Click here if you’re viewing in the app.