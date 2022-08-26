PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles has released a new design for its Crater Lake license plate.

The new plate look will be available to apply for online, by mail or in person at the DMV starting Sept. 9.

However, if you order the plate before Sept. 9, you’ll be signing up for the current design, according to the DMV.

The Crater Lake license plate was first approved by state lawmakers in 2001 and became available in August 2002, according to the DMV.

Since then, 400,000 sets of the plate design have been ordered by Oregonians, with about 250,000 of them still on vehicles to this day.

New Crater Lake license plate design unveiled in August 2022 (Credit: Oregon DMV)

Officials say the plate’s $30 surcharge will stay the same, which they remind Oregon drivers is in addition to the other applicable title and registration fees. The surcharge is still going to the Crater Lake National Trust. However, for those drivers who already have Crater Lake license plate, there is no surcharge for this one, but there will be a fee for plate manfacturing and replacement.