Oregon DMV warns about refund texting scam

A text message sent from scammers is claiming recipients have a refund from the Oregon DMV (Oregon DMV) November 24, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon DMV warned Oregonians to watch out for a text message from scammers claiming they have a refund, according to a press release Wednesday.

The scammers are attempting to get payment information from Oregonians by posing as the DMV and sending texts saying the recipient has a refund.

Shelley Snow with Oregon DMV said earlier this week the agency learned about the scam.

“We had a customer come into a field office and show us the texts that she had received. And she was asking, you know, what she should do? Can she get this refund? You know, what is this about?” Snow said.

The DMV urged anyone who receives these texts to not click any links and to delete the message. If you click the link to try and retrieve that bogus payment it instead allows scammers to retrieve your information.

“DMV does not text customers to let them know about a payment issue, or issue refunds via text message,” DMV customer services manager Katie Hafner said.

Instead, refunds from the DMV are sent through the mail or is directly deposited to a card. Oregon DMV officials also said they do not inform people they will receive a refund.

Snow also said it’s possible these scammers could also try to reach people through email in which case, the DMV also advises to not click any links.

You can block, filter and report spam messages on both Android and iPhones.