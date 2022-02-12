Oregon DOJ: Gambling center near race track unconstitutional

FILE – This Feb. 10, 2020, file photo shows slot machines at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City,N.J., that are controlled by gamblers over the internet. The coronavirus pandemic could lead to a quicker expansion of sports betting and internet gambling in the U.S. as states deal with huge budget deficits and look for new tax revenue wherever they can find it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, FIle)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice has released an opinion that the planned gambling machines in an entertainment center next to the Grants Pass Downs horse racing track amount to a casino that would violate the Oregon Constitution.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Justice Department ruled Friday that the machines are games of chance and “do not afford players any meaningful opportunity to exercise skills.”

Dutch Bros co-founder Travis Boersma says he has spent $50 million refurbishing the race track and building next door. The centerpiece of the facility was to have been 225 gambling machines.

The Oregon Racing Commission will make the final decision on Boersma’s bid.