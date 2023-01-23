The hotline will offer free legal advice to those asking about Oregon's abortion laws

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the June 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to federal protections for abortion, the Oregon Department of Justice is collaborating with local law firms to launch the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline.

Following weekend rallies across the nation to mark the 50th anniversary of the case, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the new hotline on Monday morning, which will offer free legal advice to people who are seeking access to abortion but may not be knowledgeable on the state’s abortion laws.

This hotline isn’t the first instance of people within Oregon trying to expand access to abortions. In November 2022, Oregon Health & Science University’s Center for Women’s Health welcomed its first out-of-state medical resident who wanted to receive abortion-care training.

“Even in a state like ours, where abortion is legal, confusion and fear has ensued since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to obtain an abortion last June,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “The Hotline will fill an important need in our state for callers to understand the status of our reproductive health laws, including issues related to abortion access. This is especially important because we share a border with Idaho, which has a near-total abortion ban.”

Portland law firm Tonkon Torp is leading the hotline but will have support from firms such as Markowitz Herbold, Stoel Rives and Pickett Dummigan McCall. The participating attorneys will answer legal questions free of charge.

People can call the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline at (503) 431-6460. The calls will go through Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service, and then lawyers with the hotline will respond within 48 hours.

“We’re looking forward to supporting Attorney General Rosenblum’s important effort to respond constructively to the confusion and difficulties caused by the Dobbs decision.” Anna Sortun, Partner in Tonkon Torp’s Litigation Department, said. “When the law changes suddenly, a hotline like this helps support our community by answering questions about critical access to health care, and we’re glad to help.”