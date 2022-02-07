Oregon DOJ makes case to re-jail Frank Gable

Frank Gable, now 59, was released from prison on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Fox4 News)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest court proceeding in the ongoing case of Frank Gable will unfold Monday in the 9th Circuit Court in Portland.

In 1989, the state of Oregon was gripped by the shocking murder of its prison system director, Michael Francke. Gable was convicted and spent 30 years behind bars.

But in 2019, Gable was ordered to be released by a federal magistrate judge pending the state of Oregon’s retrial after Judge Acosta ruled he was likely innocent and no reasonable juror would convict him.

Monday’s court proceeding is an argument from the Oregon Department of Justice trying to send Gable back to prison.

It is notable that Gable’s most vocal supporter is Kevin Francke, the brother of the man Gable was convicted of killing.

Francke said in a statement obtained by KOIN 6 News that “the State has nothing to present” and the court proceeding should be short. He said the State of Oregon knows “there is no evidence, no witnesses, and no motive or opportunity to support their case, and knowing that he has a valid, confirmed alibi which places him miles away from the scene of the murder.”

Kevin Francke set up a GoFundMe for Frank Gable.

