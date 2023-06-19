PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With mountains, beaches, lakes and forests, it might not come as a surprise to learn that the value outdoor recreation adds to Oregon’s economy is a larger percentage than what it contributes to the national economy.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Oregon ranks 18th highest among states for what percent of the state’s gross domestic product, or GDP, is generated by outdoor recreation.

In Oregon, outdoor recreation accounted for 2.4% of the state GDP in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. That’s compared to 1.9% nationally.

The top five states in terms of percentage are Hawaii, Montana, Vermont, Alaska and Wyoming.

State outdoor recreation value added as a percent of state GDP in 2021, courtesy U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

“Inflation-adjusted (‘real’) GDP for the outdoor recreation economy increased 18.9 percent in 2021, compared with a 5.9 percent increase for the overall U.S. economy, reflecting a rebound in outdoor recreation after the decrease of 21.6 percent in 2020,” the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis wrote in a press release.

Josh Lehner, a state economist with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, shared some comments on the state’s outdoor recreation status as summer approaches.

He said to keep in mind that the data shared by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis came from 2021, which means it may have been impacted by the pandemic. Despite this, he said, broader patterns still stand.

“On one hand we know travel and tourism are generally low-wage, low-productivity sectors. On the other hand, they are growing parts of the economy and consumers (that’s you and me) like it. And coming out of the pandemic, travel demand (and prices) has been sky high,” Lehner said.

He said conventional activities including biking, hunting, camping, skiing and more are about 1% of Oregon’s economy and account for 40% of the overall outdoor recreation impact.

The largest impacts to the economy as a result of economic impact come from food and lodging, Lehner said. People tend to spend a significant amount of money on those things, particularly when they go on an outdoor recreation trip.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2021, Oregon’s outdoor recreation industry employed 73,000 workers and contributed $6.4 billion in value-added to the economy.

Lehner said the data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis understates the true economic impact of outdoor recreation because it excludes manufacturers of outdoor equipment.

Oregon has many businesses that create RVs, rooftop tents, insulated water bottles, footwear and apparel.

“Now, trying to figure that out across all states would be a huge undertaking so I get why BEA doesn’t do it, but especially in a place like Oregon, it’s an important omission that has to be noted,” he wrote.

If he could, Lehner said he’d take the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis numbers on conventional outdoor activities and combine them with manufacturing numbers and call the dataset the Oregon outdoor recreation economy.