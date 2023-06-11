PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with the State of Oregon’s elections division have decided not to investigate the political advocacy group Citizens for Greater Idaho in connection to a leaked email that outlined the nonprofit’s plans to encourage specific Wallowa County voters into curing their rejected ballots before the June 6 deadline in hopes of securing a win for the county’s “Greater Idaho” measure.

State officials considered investigating the group for election law violations after receiving a copy of the email, which aimed to prevent a countywide recount for the election. However, Oregon Secretary of State spokesperson Ben Morris told KOIN 6 News on Sunday that no evidence of undue influence was found to prompt an official investigation.

“The Elections Division reviewed the materials we received and determined that there was no cause to open an investigation,” Morris said.

Citizens for Greater Idaho spokesperson Matt McCaw told KOIN 6 that the organization was confident that its members had not violated any state voter laws.

“We’re pleased that the state has decided that an investigation isn’t necessary,” McCaw said. “Our organization is dedicated to doing things the right way and following all the election laws. We’re Excited we got the victory in Wallowa County and will continue moving forward with what Eastern Oregonians are saying that they want.”

After county officials tallied up the final election results on June 6, the divisive measure was deemed to be one vote shy of forcing a recount. The passed measure makes Wallowa County the 12th in Eastern Oregon to require its commissioners to discuss pushing Idaho’s border west, allowing Idaho to annex roughly half of Eastern Oregon. Although a majority of voters have shown support for the idea in 12 Eastern Oregon counties, it remains unclear how the proposed border change would actually occur.