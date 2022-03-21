PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be closing on Monday night.

The program was scheduled to close last Monday but was extended a week after the state received an additional $16 million in federal funding.

So far, nearly 46,000 Oregon households facing pandemic hardship received over $302 million in rental assistance relief.

Those who still need to apply can visit oregonrentalassistance.org. The portal will close for new applications at midnight on March 21, but OHCS says incomplete applications can be submitted until March 28.