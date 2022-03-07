The portal was already reopened once after more funding was secured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon renters whose finances were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have one week left to get help from the state.

Oregon Housing and Community Services announced Monday that the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program Portal will close and stop accepting new applications on March 14 at 11:59 p.m.

The portal reopened on Jan. 26 for a limited time after the Oregon State Legislature allocated $100 million to support renters facing eviction. The state had previously paused the program due to dwindling federal funds.

“The additional resources have allowed OHCS to keep the portal open longer than initially estimated. Oregon renters will have more time. Those who have applied—or will apply for OERAP—will be protected from eviction until their application is processed,” said Jill Smith, interim director of Housing Stabilization at OHCS.

Smith said the money is helping people find more permanent housing solutions and is helping with things like eviction prevention programs.

“We’re investing in things like… helping people who are in a place where they can’t get out of an eviction without assistance,” she said.

OHCS said nearly $13 million in funds have been redirected to more renters applying for assistance. The additional funds will support an estimated 1,900 households.

Applications will be approved for payment or denied; the decision will be made based upon the highest need, not on a first-come-first-served basis.