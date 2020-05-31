Oregon Employment Director Erickson ousted

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. A county judge has declared Brown’s coronavirus restrictions “null and void” because she didn’t have her emergency orders approved by the Legislature. Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff made the ruling Monday, May 18, 2020, in a lawsuit brought by churches that had sued saying the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Director of the Oregon Employment Department has resigned, the office of Governor Kate Brown announced Sunday.

Brown’s office said Kay Erickson’s departure is effective immediately and that current Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division Director David Gerstenfeld will serve as director in the interim.

Governor Brown asked for Erickson’s resignation following growing frustration over the OED’s lack of response to the floods of unemployment claims over the past several weeks. On Saturday, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden called for Erickson’s dismissal saying “Oregonians thrown out of work through no fault of their own deserve a state Employment Department capable of responding quickly and competently to their urgent needs during this economic and public health crisis.”

People laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have been struggling to receive benefits from OED. One man said he has now gone two months without a paycheck, and as of May 18, OED said it had processed hundreds of thousands of claims, but there are still just under 50,000 claims that had yet to be processed.

Wyden concluded his plea for Erikson’s resignation by saying the agency’s “litany of incompetence and unresponsiveness has hit the breaking point,” and that the situation must get fixed immediately.

