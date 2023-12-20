PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s official: All couples will be eligible for a domestic partnership in Oregon – regardless of sex — in 2024.

Starting Jan. 1, the ability to register for a domestic partnership will extend to all adult couples. According to state law, these partnerships are granted the same rights, benefits, and responsibilities as marriage.

The expansion comes after House Bill 2032 was passed during Oregon’s 2023 legislative session. The bill removes restrictions related to the sex of partners under the Oregon Family Fairness Act.

To declare a Oregon Registered Domestic Partnership, visit the Oregon Center for Health Statistics website.

Couples will need to sign and notarize the declaration form and file it at their county clerk’s office. Once that form is entered, couples will receive a commemorative certificate before receiving an official version at a later date.