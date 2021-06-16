Oregon extends Landlord Compensation Fund deadline

Landlords now have until June 23 to apply for assistance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The deadline for Oregon landlords to apply for compensation for rental debt of tenants spurred from the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been extended from Friday June 18 to Wednesday June 23.

As millions of dollars remain available to landlords for assistance in the state’s Landlord Compensation Fund (LCF) program, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) Director Margaret Salazer is encouraging them to apply soon.

A statement, OHCS said at least $60 million in assistance for covering rent-owed by eligible tenants from April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 was made available with round three of the LCF, which opened on June 1.

OHCS said they encourage tenants to pay their July rent as they wait for assistance to cover past rent owed to avoid eviction and ask landlords for patience as community organizations distribute funds.

Up to 80% of rent owed from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 can be compensated to landlords for qualifying residents, officials said. However, that comes with the qualification that participating landlords must forgive the remaining 20% of the tenant’s debt.

In a first since the funds became available, landlords can also apply for LCF funds to cover former renters. Landlords can find out more about how to apply at this link.

Officials warn that the Landlord Compensation Fund should not be confused with the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is also administered by OHCS and recently opened to low-income tenant applications. Tenants in need of assistance can determine if they qualify at Oregonrentalassistance.org.