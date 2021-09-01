FBI hate crime campaign: ‘We want to hear from victims’

The FBI office in Portland, May 2021 (KOIN)

FBI launches its Oregon Hate Crimes Campaign on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI Portland office launched a hate crimes awareness campaign on Wednesday morning.

Hate crimes go underreported, and hate crimes are on the rise, Special Agent in Charge of the Portland Field Office Kieran Ramsey said.

Ramsey said he hopes the new campaign will increase reporting and drive educational awareness.

“We want to hear from victims out there,” he said.

The FBI earlier this week released the 2020 state and national hate crime statistics.

Race/ethnicity/ancestry was the bias motivator in 70% of reported incidents in Oregon.

“There’s a noted increase for the state of Oregon, as there is nationally,” Ramsey said.