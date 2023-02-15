The White House said there is no indication these objects are a result of alien activity.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Air National Guard says they sent two fighter jets to track an object over Montana on Saturday.

This comes days after lawmakers were briefed about multiple objects the U.S. Military has been shooting down over the weekend. President Biden decided to shoot down three Unidentified Flying Objects above the U.S. and Canada because the White House couldn’t rule out if they were spy balloons.

A commander with the National Guard says on Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command gave them the command to track the object, which is when two F-15s were sent to Montana. The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace over Montana in the late afternoon while the fighter jets searched for the objects.

“When they got the scramble order, they went out to the area that NORAD assigned them to track. They searched for the track, they were there for multiple hours, at which point it got dark, so they proceeded back to Portland,” said Lt. Coronel Josh Hovanas

Hovanas also said their F-15s have one of the most powerful radars ever put on fighter jets. On Monday, the defense secretary said the objects over the U.S. don’t present a military threat.

The White House said there is no indication these objects are a result of alien activity.

NORAD says they’ll be doing training exercises off the coast of Washington, but say its not related to the objects that have flown over North America.