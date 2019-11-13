Oregon filmmaker pursues inclusive tech culture

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon woman is striving to build a more inclusive and transparent culture in tech.

Jennifer Cloer spent 17 years in the tech industry but it wasn’t until she attended the Women’s March two years ago that she decided to make a change and strike up a constructive conversation.

She launched a career in filmmaking and started the “Chasing Grace Project.” It’s a 6-episode docu-series aimed at giving women a platform to be seen and heard.

Jennifer Cloer, executive producer, writer and director of the Chasing Grace Project, Nov. 12, 2019. (KOIN)

The profiles document real adversity, resilience and discomfort to expose what it’s really like for women who work in tech — an industry that has fewer women than it did 30 years ago.

The narrative of the series strikes a unique balance that tech companies aren’t always comfortable with. It’s meant to be a wakeup call.

“There are many women who have shared stories and have told me, ‘I’m embarrassed to share this story’ and then they realize, ‘Why should I be embarrassed’ and they allow themselves to be vulnerable and that connects with other women and that creates a rallying cry,” Cloer said. “I think the raw accounts of real adversity, I hope, are also relatable.”

‘Meet the Women of Chasing Grace‘

Cloer has raised more than $250,000 for the project which has been featured in theaters around the world, including Boston, Belfast, Denver and British Columbia.

A still image from a Chasing Grace Project production. (reTHINK Media)

Two episodes have been released so far. She’ll debut her third alongside fellow Portland writer Cheryl Strayed on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles.

The episodes are screened privately but the trailers can be found here. Cloer hopes the project — along with her blog and the “Chasing Grace Project” website — will help build a better future.

Jennifer Cloer, executive producer, writer and director of the Chasing Grace Project, at her home office, Nov. 12, 2019. (KOIN)

