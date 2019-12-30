Oregon fines Organic Valley $26K for dumping milk into river

Oregon

Organic Valley is facing a $26,574 fine

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic dairy cows 02202019_1550703026555.jpg.jpg

(AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined a creamery for river water pollution caused by dumping milk.

The Statesman Journal reported Friday that the $26,574 fine was levied against Organic Valley for dumping by its McMinnville Creamery. Department of Environmental Quality officials say the creamery discharged 87 gallons of condensed skim milk and 384 pounds of milk solids into a storm drain that leads to a tributary of the South Yamhill River Jan. 5.

The department says the creamery discharged milk into the same drain June 25, which turned the creek white for nearly three-quarters of a mile.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget