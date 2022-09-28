PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office sent 13 team members to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management asked for backup through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, administered by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

OSFM urgently worked to meet the need for help. Incident commanders Ted Kunze and Ian Yocum are directing the team, which will be in Florida for up to two weeks.

The team’s exact work sites will be determined as they leave Oregon, and as Hurricane Ian expands across the state of Florida. They will aid the communities affected by the storm.

“We are thankful to the Oregon fire service and our all-hazard IMTs for answering the call to help Floridians,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Our IMT members train year-round to be prepared to assist in any kind of emergency or disaster, including hurricanes. Our office stands ready to help protect lives and communities. We are keeping those in Florida impacted by this storm in our thoughts.”

Ruiz-Temple thanked the team members, their families and the Oregon fire service for their support.