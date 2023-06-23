PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you heard? Oregon just got a bit louder.

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, Oregonians can legally purchase fireworks starting Friday, but fire officials warn that illuminating the sky illegally can come at a cost.

For the second year in a row, Portland has had a full ban on fireworks, even at beaches, state parks and federal lands. And while there are still plenty of places where people can set them off, officials are urging caution as they’ve already seen fireworks spark into fires this year.

“As folks get ready to celebrate the holiday that’s coming up on July 4, we’re really asking folks to be cognizant and to prevent any injuries when using these,” said John Hendricks from the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office. “We also want folks to make sure that they’re using legal fireworks within the state of Oregon.”

And while some areas like the City of Portland and Milwaukie have a full ban on fireworks, lighting off illegal fireworks in other areas could result in misdemeanor charges or even a fine up to $2,500.

Hendricks said that includes anything that flies into the air or travels more than 12 feet off the ground.

“Some of those typical fireworks that are illegal are things like bottle rockets, roman candles, and firecrackers in Oregon,” he said.

To help prevent fires and injuries, the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office is urging people using fireworks to always keep water on hand, only use legal fireworks in legal places, and keep fireworks away from children, pets or dry grass

They also warn to never relight, throw or alter fireworks. They say to only light them one at a time before moving away and to soak fireworks after they’ve been lit before properly disposing of them.

“The reality is we’re not just concerned. We’ve actually already experienced fireworks causing fire,” said Stefan Myers of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Although firework retail season just started, Meyers said their team already responded to a call earlier this month where an illegal firework set off by children sparked a blaze that damaged two homes.

“It doesn’t take much and certainly that firework which is shooting high in the air even on pavement caused quite a bit of damage in response to the area,” Myers said. “So we’re already seeing the need to respond to poor choices made in using fireworks.”

And while TVF&R says they are prepared to be extra vigilant as people celebrate on the holiday, they ask the community to do so responsibly and help everyone mitigate fires that could harm the community.

“When you let off an illegal firework, you don’t know where that’s going to land,” Myers said. “You don’t know if it’s going to be in your neighbor’s yard where it’s dry. You don’t know if it’s going to be in a nearby field. So the potential for risk raises highly, in addition to potential bodily harm of your friends, family and neighbors.”