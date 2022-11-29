PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered flags in Oregon to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, who died at the age of 61.

McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of Congressman Donald McEachin, an advocate for working families, environmental justice, and his constituents in Virginia,” said Gov. Brown. “Dan and I are keeping his wife, Colette, and his family in our thoughts and our hearts today.”

The governor’s order was announced following President Joe Biden’s proclamation.