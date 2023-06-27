PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Fourth of July holiday steadily approaching, gas prices across Oregon are on the rise according to a report by AAA.

While several states across the U.S. saw gas prices going down, according to AAA prices in Oregon went up 8 cents, marking the fourth-largest jump in the country.

The national average price for regular fuel currently sits at $3.56 per gallon. Meanwhile, Oregon’s is at $4.64 per gallon, up from $4.28 a month ago.

Portland is even higher, hitting an average of $4.71 after sitting at $4.33 in May. Salem’s average is currently at $4.53, up from $4.11 last month.

Vancouver, Washington tops all Oregon towns, however. Its gas prices are inching closer to $5, now averaging $4.94.

Washington has the highest overall average gas price in the country at $4.99 while Alaska saw the biggest change — a leap of 18 cents.

AAA said they are expecting record-breaking numbers of travelers this Fourth of July, the most recent record being set in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.