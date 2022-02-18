Oregon gas prices on the rise. Here’s the proof

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Western gas prices have reached the highest levels in eight years, AAA data shows Oregon has now has the third-highest gas prices in the US, with a current average cost of $3.98 per gallon of regular unleaded.

Although the current statewide average is not the highest Oregon has seen, in some counties, the cost of gas has risen well above $4 a gallon, according to AAA data.

In the Portland Metro region, the current average gas price reportedly rose to $4.022 a gallon, a significant increase from the average cost reported one year ago of $2.865 a gallon.

As of Tuesday, here is a list of the 10 Oregon counties with the highest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline –all of which are above $4:

Josephine: $4.299

Curry: $4.192

Jackson: $4.179

Lake: $4.144

Tillamook: $4.126

Coos: $4.078

Clatsop: $4.067

Multnomah: $4.062

Deschutes: $4.062

Harney: $4.055

Here is a list of the 10 Oregon counties with the cheapest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas:

Malheur: $3.646

Morrow: $3.669

Umatilla: $3.695

Gilliam: $3.699

Lincoln: $3.717

Benton: $3.748

Linn: $3.763

Baker: $3.803

Wasco: $3.808

Polk: $3.821

According to the AAA data, Oregon has the third for the most expensive gas prices in the US, with statewide average prices that are only slightly cheaper than Hawaii ($4.47) and California ($4.73).

A full list of state gas prices can be viewed here.

AAA credits the skyrocketing gas prices to mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“Geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and whether it will invade Ukraine continue to keep crude oil prices elevated,” AAA stated in a release Tuesday. “Crude has surged above $90 per barrel, about $36 higher than a year ago. This is the major driver of higher pump prices, as about 53% of what we pay for in a gallon of gasoline is for the price of crude oil.”

Although Oregon is currently some of the highest average gas prices in the US, AAA said the statewide rate of price increase matches national trends.

The data shows both in Oregon and across the US, average gas prices are the highest they have been since the summer of 2014.

According to the weekly report, the national average gas price rose four cents to $3.50 per gallon of regular unleaded, while the average price in Oregon increased by three cents to $3.98.

“All 50 states and the District of Columbia have higher prices now than a year ago,” the company stated. “The national average is 99 cents more and the Oregon average is $1.19 more than a year ago.”

Unfortunately for Oregonians, experts say the situation will likely get tougher on residents’ wallets as increased political tensions and a rise in demand are expected to continue the spike in gas prices.

“More drivers fueling up combined with a persistent tight supply of oil around the globe provide the recipe for higher pump prices,” stated Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “Unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”