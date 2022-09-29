Oregon has third highest gas prices in the country

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark earlier this week.

AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest seven-day increase in the nation.

On average, a gallon of gas currently costs Oregonians more than $5.28 — $1.50 higher than the national average. In Portland, drivers are paying even more, with an average price of $5.36 per gallon.

AAA and Gasbuddy.com attribute the price spike to a number of refinery disruptions caused by routine maintenance, fires and Tropical Storm Ian.

“After 14 weeks of declines, gas prices are on the rise, soaring on the West Coast and in the Midwest with more moderate increases in other parts of the country,” AAA stated this week. “Several refineries in California are undergoing planned or unplanned maintenance, creating extremely tight supplies on the West Coast.”

Oregon currently ranks third for the highest gas prices in the country, behind California ($5.88 per gallon) and Nevada ($5.32 per gallon).