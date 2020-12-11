Oregon GOP lawmakers urge AG to join Texas lawsuit challenging election

FILE – In this June 29, 2019 file photo, children play in fountains at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. ( AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven Oregon state Republican lawmakers and a soon-to-be lawmaker have signed a letter urging the state’s attorney general to join a multi-state lawsuit challenging the voting laws in four other states in connection with President Donald Trump’s election defeat.

The letter to Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, which was signed by four state senators and seven members of the House along with a representative-elect, said they urged Rosenblum, a Democrat, to join the list of states in the lawsuit filed by Texas’ attorney general.

The signatories wrote they believe the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin “unconstitutionally changed their voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic to allow for increased mail-in ballots.”

The lawmakers who signed included state Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer), who recently lost her bid to be Oregon’s next secretary of state.

The New York Times reports the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to decide whether to add the Texas lawsuit, which looks to overturn the 2020 presidential election by preventing the four states’ presidential electors from voting in the Electoral College, to its docket.

Legal experts tell the New York Times the lawsuit was unlikely to be heard before the Supreme Court, which voted against a lawsuit challenging the results in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

Oregon was the first state in the nation to make all voting by mail.

Read the letter below: