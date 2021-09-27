Oregon GOP shows up, House votes on redistricting

The Oregon state flag alongside the American Flag inside of the state’s capitol.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon state Republican lawmakers altered course on Monday as enough members appeared in the Capitol, resulting in a quorum to vote on the proposed map for redrawing the state’s congressional districts.

The Oregon House of Representatives voted to advance the congressional redistricting plan Monday, according to KOIN 6 News media partner Portland Tribune reporter Peter Wong.

On predictable 2-1 vote, OR House panel advances Plan C for congressional redistricting. GOP's Shelly Boshart Davis votes no; Chair Andrea Salinas and Wlnsvey Campos vote yes on amended SB 881. House session scheduled at 1 pm #Orpol #Orleg — Peter Wong (@CapitolWong) September 27, 2021

Wong reported that 47 of 60 House members were in attendance Monday morning, meeting the two-thirds quorum and allowing the session to advance.

Monday morning: OR House convenes with 47 answering quorum, enough for it to proceed with congressional and legislative redistricting plans. Now set for third reading (final vote). #Orpol #Orleg — Peter Wong (@CapitolWong) September 27, 2021

The change in GOP strategy came after many of its members did not come to the chamber Saturday, denying majority Democrats a quorum over the weekend. House Speaker Tina Kotek adjourned that session and imposed a 9:30 a.m. Monday deadline.

The proposed map has been criticized by Republicans as giving Democrats an unfair advantage. The map also includes a new sixth U.S. House seat for Oregon.

Had Republican representatives not shown up, the responsibility of redrawing congressional districts would have gone to a panel of five retired judges, and the Democratic secretary of state would have redrawn legislative districts.