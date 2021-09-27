Oregon GOP shows up, House votes on redistricting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon state Republican lawmakers altered course on Monday as enough members appeared in the Capitol, resulting in a quorum to vote on the proposed map for redrawing the state’s congressional districts.
The Oregon House of Representatives voted to advance the congressional redistricting plan Monday, according to KOIN 6 News media partner Portland Tribune reporter Peter Wong.
Wong reported that 47 of 60 House members were in attendance Monday morning, meeting the two-thirds quorum and allowing the session to advance.
The change in GOP strategy came after many of its members did not come to the chamber Saturday, denying majority Democrats a quorum over the weekend. House Speaker Tina Kotek adjourned that session and imposed a 9:30 a.m. Monday deadline.
The proposed map has been criticized by Republicans as giving Democrats an unfair advantage. The map also includes a new sixth U.S. House seat for Oregon.
Had Republican representatives not shown up, the responsibility of redrawing congressional districts would have gone to a panel of five retired judges, and the Democratic secretary of state would have redrawn legislative districts.