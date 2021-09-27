Oregon GOP shows up, House votes on redistricting

Oregon

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

The Oregon state flag alongside the American Flag inside of the state’s capitol.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon state Republican lawmakers altered course on Monday as enough members appeared in the Capitol, resulting in a quorum to vote on the proposed map for redrawing the state’s congressional districts.

The Oregon House of Representatives voted to advance the congressional redistricting plan Monday, according to KOIN 6 News media partner Portland Tribune reporter Peter Wong.

Wong reported that 47 of 60 House members were in attendance Monday morning, meeting the two-thirds quorum and allowing the session to advance.

The change in GOP strategy came after many of its members did not come to the chamber Saturday, denying majority Democrats a quorum over the weekend. House Speaker Tina Kotek adjourned that session and imposed a 9:30 a.m. Monday deadline.

The proposed map has been criticized by Republicans as giving Democrats an unfair advantage. The map also includes a new sixth U.S. House seat for Oregon.

Had Republican representatives not shown up, the responsibility of redrawing congressional districts would have gone to a panel of five retired judges, and the Democratic secretary of state would have redrawn legislative districts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories