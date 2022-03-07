KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in Klamath County as southern Oregon remains in an ongoing drought that shows no sign of letting up.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the declaration directs state agencies, including the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon Water Resources Department and the Water Resources Commission, to provide assistance to water users in the region and to seek federal resources to help residents and wildlife.

Snowpack in the Klamath Basin sat at just 60% of normal as of Monday, which prompted the declaration.