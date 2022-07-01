PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is ordering increased victim and survivor outreach after complaints her office pushed a record number of clemency applications.

In a letter sent to the Oregon District Attorney’s Association on Friday, the governor explained this extra outreach will be in addition to the work D.A.’s offices have already been doing to contact victims and their families.

In the letter, which was first reported by The Oregonian, the governor said she has asked governor’s office victim liaison Dr. Karuna Thompson to provide “additional victim and survivor outreach only to the extent and in the manner these victims and survivors are willing to participate. Her work will be conducted on a case-by-case basis related to clemency applications.”

Brown added she has “received an unprecedented number of clemency applications

in recent months. I have also denied a similarly unprecedented volume of applications because I

seriously consider only those applicants who I feel have been held accountable, have taken

responsibility for their actions, have demonstrated rehabilitation, and who do not pose an

unacceptable risk to public safety.”

In early 2022, the governor lost a lawsuit related to some of her commutations of juvenile prisoners. That case is currently in front of an appeals court.