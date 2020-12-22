Brown to brief media on special session, COVID response

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaking to the state as COVID-19 cases continue to surge on Dec. 4, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is holding a media availability to discuss the outcome of Monday’s special session and the ongoing response against COVID-19.

This availability comes after the third special session on Monday, when the Oregon House and Senate passed all the bills they considered: The $800 million in relief, cocktails to-go, rent relief for landlords, an extension of the eviction moratorium and a bill limiting the liability of schools for COVID claims.

Gov. Brown will begin her media briefing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. She will be joined by Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and OHA Public Health Division Director Rachael Banks. KOIN 6 News will livestream the briefing online.

Although ultimately successful, the special session did not go without its hiccups. Protesters disrupted the session of the Oregon Legislature Monday, breaking a glass door on the side of the State Capitol that was quickly declared an unlawful assembly — resulting in four arrests.

While it delayed the start of the special session, it did not derail the efforts to deal with the economic aspects of the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon.

“I am pleased that the legislature set aside $800 million that will allow the state to respond to the ongoing needs of the pandemic and wildfire response. These funds are critical to protect Oregon families and small businesses,” Brown said. “I am also glad they took up critical, COVID-19-related policy bills that will provide relief for tenants and landlords, extend the eviction moratorium, and create avenues to support restaurants and bars.”

