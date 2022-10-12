PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will miss President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Oregon as she will be traveling to Asia, her office announced Wednesday.

Gov. Brown will spend a total of 12 days visiting Japan and South Korea, alongside representatives from the agriculture, tourism, higher education, apparel, technology and manufacturing industries.

“While many states are seeking to expand trade opportunities as Asia begins to fully reopen, we know that Oregon’s businesses, products, and tourism opportunities are second to none,” Brown said in a statement. “Oregon has strong relationships in South Korea and Japan that have been built on decades of trade and the shared values of economic growth, environmental stewardship, and a desire for a better tomorrow.”

This will be Brown’s first trip to Asia since 2019.

Due to her trip, the governor will miss President Biden’s trip to Portland. Biden is expected to arrive in the Rose City on Friday afternoon.

“The Governor will already have left for Asia on Friday, but she wishes the President the very best during his visit to Oregon,” Brown’s office told KOIN 6 News. “The dates for this trade mission were set many weeks in advance, and well in advance of the White House’s announcement of his visit.”

Asian trade and tourism play huge roles in Oregon’s economy. Japan is one of the largest foreign investors in Oregon and South Korea is a key location for exports. Overall, the two locations represent 11% of Oregon’s global export market.

During the trip, Governor Brown will also be hosting business meetings, sitting down with government leaders and hosting women’s leadership forums.

She will also be visiting Oregon’s sister state in Japan, the Toyama Prefecture.

She and her team will leave Friday and plan to return on the 26th.