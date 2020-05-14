Curry County says it’s approved for Phase 1 reopening

Approved counties can start reopening on Friday, May 15 under Gov. Kate Brown's framework

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Curry County officials announced Wednesday night the county has been approved for Phase 1 reopening. The announcement comes ahead of a scheduled teleconference during which Governor Kate Brown will announce the counties approved for Phase 1 reopening.

Curry County Public Health and the Curry County Commissioners Office said Brown’s office notified them Wednesday night that their application to reopen had been approved.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference Thursday morning to announce the counties that can enter Phase 1 of reopening this week. The governor will make the announcement via teleconference and will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority. KOIN 6 News will stream the announcement live, starting at 10 a.m.

Phase 1 will begin on Friday, May 15 under Brown’s reopening framework. The governor previously said rural counties with very few COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could start applying to reopen their businesses. According to the governor’s website, more than 30 counties have submitted theses applications.

If a county meets the prerequisites, then stores such as furniture stores and boutiques can reopen as long as they can follow the new OSHA guidelines like continued social distancing and sanitation along with wearing masks. There are several counties that feel like they’re ready to reopen this week, including Jefferson, Linn, Hood River, Tillamook, and Sherman.

KOIN 6 News will update this story on Thursday.