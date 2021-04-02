Oregon governor to discuss latest in pandemic response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will talk about the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic on Friday.

Brown will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority for the press conference, which starts at 11 a.m. KOIN 6 News will listen in and update this story.

Kindergartners and 1st graders returned to classrooms in the Portland area on Thursday as school districts began implementing Brown’s order to reopen schools. The hybrid learning model will be staggered, with students in 6th through 12th grades returning last for some in-person learning starting the week of April 19.

Asked if she thought this is the right time to bring kids back as coronavirus cases are rising, Brown said she’s comfortable with this decision.

“What the CDC makes clear is that the risk of transmission is low as kids come into the classroom and we observe the safety protocol,” the governor said. “The good news is Oregon has some of the most rigorous safety protocol in the entire country.”

On Monday, Group 6 in Phase 1b of Oregon’s vaccine rollout plan became eligible for the shot. This group includes people who are considered at a higher risk for a serious COVID-19 infection, such as people 45 years old or older with underlying health conditions, seasonal farm and agricultural workers, people in low-income senior housing and people experiencing homelessness.

Employees at grocery stores, in public transit, construction, retail and other frontline workers as defined by the CDC will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting April 5, along with people over 50 who live in multi-generational households.

Last week, Brown announced a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan aimed at helping families and businesses across Oregon struggling from the hardships brought on by the pandemic.

The framework for the initiative was developed with input from the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors and Racial Justice Council (RJC) — with a specific focus on strategically supporting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities, according to the governor’s office.

Oregon will receive approximately $6.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which will be split between state and local governments.