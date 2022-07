PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Secretary of State has verified enough signatures to allow a gun control initiative to be on this November’s ballot.

Lift Every Voice Oregon, who sponsored Initiative Petition 17, collected more than 130,000 signatures in support of it. That is about 20,000 more than needed to get approved.

IP 17 would require a permit to buy a gun, which includes safety training and a completed background check. It would also ban magazines which hold more than 10 rounds.