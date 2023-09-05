Portland, Ore. (KOIN)– The states with the highest increase in house prices have been revealed.

The results of a new study by online self-storage finder SelfStorage indicate that Idaho is the state with the highest increase in house prices, with a whopping 78.7 percent. On the other end of the spectrum, Illinois had the lowest increase of 16.1 percent.

The study compared average prices over two periods using Zillow’s average house price in 2012-2016 and 2017-2022 to see the increase.

Idaho’s average house price from 2012 to 2016 was $152,221.50, compared to the average from 2017 to 2022, which is $272,019.10, a difference of $119,797.60, which makes Idaho the state with the largest percentage increase in average house price.

Second on the list is Nevada, with an increase of 74.2 percent. The average house price in the state from 2012 to 2016 was $195,660.70, while from 2017 to 2022 it was $340,779.60, for a difference of $145,118.90.

Washington comes in third with a house price increase of 64.9 percent. While the average from 2012 to 2016 was $209,646.7, from 2017 to 2022, it was $345,726.80, an increase of $136,080.10.

Further down on the list, Utah is fourth with a price increase of 64.7 percent, while Oregon closes the top five with an increase of 61 percent.

“Whilst it is a negative for those looking to buy a home, the residents of these areas above all states listed in the top 10 are way above the national average of an increase of 38.6 percent,” A SelfStorage spokesperson commented on the findings, “Moreover, the study underlines the strong differences in parts of America, as most of the states cited are located on the West Coast.”